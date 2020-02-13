Music

Rage Against The Machine Unveils Plan To Fight Reunion Tour Ticket Scalpers

If you’ve tried to buy online concert tickets in the last few years, you’re probably all too familiar with seeing an “unavailable” message just minutes after the on-sale begins. It’s the unscrupulous scalpers who buy up all the seats, then flip them on the secondary sites for a much higher price. To combat the problem on their 40-date “Public Service Announcement” reunion tour, Rage Against The Machine has a plan. According to the band’s official website, “We are doing everything we can to protect 90% of the RATM tickets from scalpers and then WE are holding in reserve 10% of the seating (random seats throughout each venue) to sell at a higher ticket price (but low enough to undercut the scalpers).”

