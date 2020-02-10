RATM Fans Salivating Once Again – Tour Announced

Rage Against The Machine fans are salivating once again over the thought of an outright reunion. The band sparked similar hopes after playing Coachella in 2007 and, this past November, RATM announced a return to Coachella along with a handful of other shows. In what’s been called a somewhat ‘cryptic’ tweet the band reshared the November announcement along with the caption, “Yes…it’s true…2020…” which has now been deleted. Then various publications announced a full-on tour. And like My Chemical Romance and Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine hasn’t put us on their list of cities they’re performing in. Bummer. If you care to travel to see them, here’s where it’s going down with tickets going on sale this Friday:
March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly
July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
August 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
August 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
September 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
September 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
September 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
Rage Against the Machine announce 2020 tour https://t.co/avS0BfyrP7 pic.twitter.com/LaJvnY3IRJ
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 10, 2020
Excited to see Rage Against the Machine playing at the Capital One Arena, the 11th biggest financial institution in America that helped pioneer the mass marketing of credit cards in the early 90's, enslaving a generation with mountains of consumer debt.
Fight the power! ✊ https://t.co/OxsA8gkLHU
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 10, 2020
