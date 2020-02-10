RATM Fans Salivating Once Again – Tour Announced

Rage Against The Machine fans are salivating once again over the thought of an outright reunion. The band sparked similar hopes after playing Coachella in 2007 and, this past November, RATM announced a return to Coachella along with a handful of other shows. In what’s been called a somewhat ‘cryptic’ tweet the band reshared the November announcement along with the caption, “Yes…it’s true…2020…” which has now been deleted. Then various publications announced a full-on tour. And like My Chemical Romance and Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine hasn’t put us on their list of cities they’re performing in. Bummer. If you care to travel to see them, here’s where it’s going down with tickets going on sale this Friday:

March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

August 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

September 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

September 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

September 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Rage Against the Machine announce 2020 tour https://t.co/avS0BfyrP7 pic.twitter.com/LaJvnY3IRJ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 10, 2020

Excited to see Rage Against the Machine playing at the Capital One Arena, the 11th biggest financial institution in America that helped pioneer the mass marketing of credit cards in the early 90's, enslaving a generation with mountains of consumer debt. Fight the power! ✊ https://t.co/OxsA8gkLHU — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 10, 2020