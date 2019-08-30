Music

Reaction To Tool’s Long Awaited New Album

Posted on

Fans have waited 13 long years to hear the latest release from Tool. So naturally, they’re going to have strong opinions. Fear Inoculum dropped today (Friday), so Kerrang! hit up Twitter to take the pulse on reactions to the band’s fifth studio album. The vast majority of comments gathered by the music site reveal pretty positive reviews, with one writing, “Yeah sex is good but not as good as 7empest” with user Marc (@Beastiano) calling the track #songofthedecade.

Of course, there are also the haters, as whisky opinions (@davidwynne) tweets, “New Tool album is… not off to a promising start. On track 4, yet to hear anything that really resembles a hook.”

Here are some other thoughts on the album:

You can also catch them live at Vivint Smart Home Arena next month!

