Reaction To Tool’s Long Awaited New Album

Fans have waited 13 long years to hear the latest release from Tool. So naturally, they’re going to have strong opinions. Fear Inoculum dropped today (Friday), so Kerrang! hit up Twitter to take the pulse on reactions to the band’s fifth studio album. The vast majority of comments gathered by the music site reveal pretty positive reviews, with one writing, “Yeah sex is good but not as good as 7empest” with user Marc (@Beastiano) calling the track #songofthedecade.

Of course, there are also the haters, as whisky opinions (@davidwynne) tweets, “New Tool album is… not off to a promising start. On track 4, yet to hear anything that really resembles a hook.”

New Tool album is… not off to a promising start. On track 4, yet to hear anything that really resembles a hook. I know, I know, it’s Tool. But you *need* hooks in this kind of music, or it’s all just one long intro. — whisky opinions (@davidwynne) August 30, 2019

Here are some other thoughts on the album:

This is the most grown up TOOL album I’ve listened to and have been emotional my whole way to work. Descending and Invincible (which made me want to cry) are just fucking amazing. #FearInoculum pic.twitter.com/r7TrdmG3cR — ✨𝓦𝓲𝓽𝓬𝓱𝔂 𝓟𝓸𝓸 𝓜𝓪𝓰𝓸𝓸✨ (@happily_dazed) August 30, 2019

the new @Tool album #FearInoculum is a masterpiece and everyone should listen to it. and in case you were wondering why the cd is so expensive (about £80 in the UK) it’s because it has an *actual television* inside it pic.twitter.com/IxMTaMGlny — matt (@RobboRobson21) August 30, 2019

