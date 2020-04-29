Music

Record Store Day To Split Into Three Days

Posted on

Record Store Day in 2020 will turn into several days. The day was originally planned for April 18th but the pandemic put the annual celebration of independent record stores on hold. It was moved to June 20th initially but now it has been pushed back again. The new dates are being called RSD Drops. They will take place on three Saturdays late this year: August 29th, September 26th, and October 24th.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top