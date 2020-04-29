Record Store Day To Split Into Three Days

Record Store Day in 2020 will turn into several days. The day was originally planned for April 18th but the pandemic put the annual celebration of independent record stores on hold. It was moved to June 20th initially but now it has been pushed back again. The new dates are being called RSD Drops. They will take place on three Saturdays late this year: August 29th, September 26th, and October 24th.

