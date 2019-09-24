Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover The Cars

More tributes to the late Ric Ocasek keep rolling in with the Red Hot Chili Peppers putting their spin on The Cars in concert. Taking the stage on Sunday in Singapore, the Chili Peppers performed a more faithful rendition of “Just What I Needed,” while still giving the tune a bit of their signature sound. The covers continued during the set, breaking out their famed version of Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” plus tossing a bit of Prince’s “Purple Rain” into the encore. blink-182’s Mark Hoppus posted his take on “Just What I Needed” to SoundCloud, while The Killers played “My Best Friend’s Girl” last week.

