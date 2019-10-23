Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Gets Married

Congratulations are in order for Flea, who got hitched over the weekend to fashion designer Melody Ehsani. The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist and new bride each showed off pics from the big day, featuring Ehsani wearing a flowing white gown while he rocked a lavender suit, mint-colored bow-tie, and bright neon green sneakers. Flea captioned his snap, “My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful. The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife.”

According to E!, the couple walked down the aisle after a nearly month-long engagement.

Next month, Flea will release his autobiography, “Acid for the Children.”