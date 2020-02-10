Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With John Frusciante, Dave Navarro

For the first time in 12 years, the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed with guitarist John Frusciante over the weekend. The band played a private memorial event in L.A., joined by Janes Addiction members Dave Navarro and Stephen Perkins, who filled in for RHCP drummer Chad Smith. It was announced last year that Frusciante was re-joining the Peppers after leaving the band back in 2008.

It's official! John Frusciante is back with RHCPhttps://t.co/h5Aijogoix — NME (@NME) February 9, 2020