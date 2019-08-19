Rejoice, David Hasselhoff Is Releasing Another Album

Great news, music fans – a new album is on the way from the most vibrant and important artist of our time – David Hasselhoff. Yes, the 67-year-old Hasselhoff is preparing to release his first studio album in seven years, Open Your Eyes, next month. The album consists mostly of cover songs, including “Sweet Caroline”, “I Melt With You”, and David Bowie’s “Heroes.” It’s also packed with guest stars like Todd Rundgren, Charlie Daniels, Ministry, and A Flock Of Seagulls.

Open Your Eyes will be out Sept. 27th.

