Release Date Announced For New Fiona Apple Album

Posted on

We now know what Fiona Apple meant earlier this week when she said she’d release her next album “really soon”. Taking to her Fiona Apple Rocks Tumblr page, and confirmed by a representative, the singer-songwriter shared a video announcing that the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s The Idler Wheel… would be out on April 17.

Last month, Apple revealed the record would be called Fetch the Bolt Cutters and unveiled the titles to all 13 tracks, adding that the songs are “raw” and “percussion-heavy”. Despite the eight-year gap between albums, Apple has kept busy writing, performing, and lending her music to movies.

