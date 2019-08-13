RHCP’s Flea to Release Memoir

A memoir that’s been long in the works from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has finally been given a release date. Flea’s 400-page autobiography, “Acid for The Children” will be available November 5th. “The memoir”, according to Flea, “contains hilarious anecdotes, poetical meditations and occasional flights of fancy.” Oh, it’ll also go deep into Flea’s formative years as a musical prodigy. I’m pretty sure there’ll be some tube socks, sweat and glitter mentioned in his book, too. You can pre-order the book at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Flea talks to Publishers Weekly about his new book, "Acid for the Children: A Memoir" released Nov 5th, 2019. Portrait of the Bassist as a Young Man: PW Talks with Fleahttps://t.co/QUvtU6gLFi#RedHotChiliPeppers #Flea #MichaelBalzary #AcidForTheChildren #Bassist #BassGuitar pic.twitter.com/xNIK8Ni7G9 — RedHOT ChiliPeppers (@RHCPFansite) August 11, 2019