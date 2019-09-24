Music

Rob Zombie Pays Tribute To Sid Haig

Rob Zombie is mourning the loss of his friend Sid Haig, who starred as Captain Spaulding in several of the rocker-turned-filmmaker’s features.
The horror actor died on Saturday at the age of 80 after a bout with an undisclosed illness. Taking to his website, Zombie paid tribute to Haig, writing, “It was shocking but unfortunately not unexpected” adding, “The Captain is gone… but he will never be forgotten.” Haig, who appeared in Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, had his role reduced to a cameo in 3 From Hell. “He was in rough shape that day, but he made his scene very memorable,” Zombie recalls.

