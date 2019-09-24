Rob Zombie Pays Tribute To Sid Haig

Rob Zombie is mourning the loss of his friend Sid Haig, who starred as Captain Spaulding in several of the rocker-turned-filmmaker’s features.
The horror actor died on Saturday at the age of 80 after a bout with an undisclosed illness. Taking to his website, Zombie paid tribute to Haig, writing, “It was shocking but unfortunately not unexpected” adding, “The Captain is gone… but he will never be forgotten.” Haig, who appeared in Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, had his role reduced to a cameo in 3 From Hell. “He was in rough shape that day, but he made his scene very memorable,” Zombie recalls.
View this post on Instagram
On this sad day you got to remember the good times. This photo was taken the first time me and Sid got together. It was early 2000 or perhaps even late 1999. It was at the Edith Head Costume building at Universal Studios. We were both having a good laugh at this crummy, ill-fitting clown suit. It took a few tries to get his look right, but we got there. Who knew that crazy clown would become an iconic horror figure? Certainly not the two guys in the picture. #CaptainSpaulding #sidhaig #houseof1000corpses
