Rob Zombie Pays Tribute To Sid Haig

On this sad day you got to remember the good times. This photo was taken the first time me and Sid got together. It was early 2000 or perhaps even late 1999. It was at the Edith Head Costume building at Universal Studios. We were both having a good laugh at this crummy, ill-fitting clown suit. It took a few tries to get his look right, but we got there. Who knew that crazy clown would become an iconic horror figure? Certainly not the two guys in the picture. #CaptainSpaulding #sidhaig #houseof1000corpses