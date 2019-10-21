Robert Smith Insists The Cure Were Never A ‘Goth’ Band

With their dark clothes and brooding lyrics, The Cure are considered a patron saint of the ‘goth’ scene. But frontman Robert Smith insists they’re not a goth band and never were. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Smith explained that goth “hadn’t quite been invented in the way that we know and love it” when the band got started in the UK’s post-punk scene. Despite Smith’s take, The Cure have had an enormous influence on goth culture and last year were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Nine Inch Nail’s Trent Reznor.

