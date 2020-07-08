Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Calls Off Live Induction Ceremony

Music

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has called off its 2020 induction ceremony and will replace it with a virtual edition instead. This year’s ceremony had already been moved from May to November due to the coronavirus.  Now the HOF will induct the class of 2020 with an HBO special airing on Nov. 7th. This year’s class includes Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, T-Rex, and Notorious B.I.G.

