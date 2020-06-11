Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame To Open With Restrictions

After remaining closed since mid-March, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally re-opening its doors. The Cleveland museum will re-open on Monday, June 15th with several restrictions in place. Visitors must buy tickets in advance online and choose a time slot when they can enter. Facemasks will be required and temperatures will be checked before entering.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@Rockhall) is implementing new health and safety precautions before reopening later this month https://t.co/qORI5THA9Q — altpress (@AltPress) June 11, 2020

Inside the museum, foot traffic will be kept moving in one direction. Organizers hope to operate the museum at about 50% capacity. The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony – honoring a class including Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, and Notorious B.I.G. – has been postponed to November.