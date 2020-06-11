Music

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame To Open With Restrictions

After remaining closed since mid-March, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally re-opening its doors. The Cleveland museum will re-open on Monday, June 15th with several restrictions in place. Visitors must buy tickets in advance online and choose a time slot when they can enter. Facemasks will be required and temperatures will be checked before entering.

Inside the museum, foot traffic will be kept moving in one direction. Organizers hope to operate the museum at about 50% capacity. The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony – honoring a class including Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, and Notorious B.I.G. – has been postponed to November.

