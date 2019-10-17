Saint Motel Release The First of Three New Albums

Photo Credit: Catie Lafffoon

Saint Motel have released “THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK: PART 1,” today. It’s the first of a three-part album to be released over the coming months. Release dates for Part 2 and Part 3 will be revealed at a later date. “THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK: PART 1” is available now – everywhere you find music.

Co-produced by singer A/J Jackson and GRAMMY-winner Mark Needham, the five-song collection is highlighted by lead single “Van Horn”, whose companion music video is currently in pre-production. In the meantime, visualizers for all five tracks are streaming now on the band’s YouTube channel. Conceptually, “THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK” is modeled after a three-act movie, sometimes referred to as the “Hero’s Journey” storyline, manifested as three Parts – launching with today’s release of Part 1 – that eventually combine to form a single album.

To herald the arrival of “THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK: PART 1,” Saint Motel has announced details for their World headline tour. Kicking off at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA, on January 24, the journey includes stops at Webster Hall in NYC (February 13), Vic Theatre in Chicago (February 27), and The Showbox in Seattle (March 3), before returning home for a two-night stand at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (March 7-8). Sadly, there is not Salt Lake date on the books as of now.

Formed while attending film school in Southern California, Los Angeles-based Saint Motel’s kaleidoscopic sound and inventive live performances have earned them a loyal fanbase that flock to their headlining shows and standout sets at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. The following year, Saint Motel returned with their much anticipated, full length “saintmotelevision,” featuring the smash single “Move.” Saint Motel subsequently released an award-winning Virtual Reality version of the album, followed by an Augmented Reality version – both firsts of their kind.

“The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1”

TRACK LISTING

1. Old Soul

2. Sisters

3. Van Horn

4. Diane Mozart

5. Save Me