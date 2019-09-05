See Panic! At The Disco Live Without Leaving Your Room

Weren’t able to catch Panic! At The Disco at one of their two London shows back in March? Now you’re able to experience it like you were there. Thanks to the MelodyVR app, fans can stream the entire 28-song set and watch in fully virtual reality glory. The concert was captured from six different angles, assuring that viewers won’t miss a moment of the action. There’s even an option to check out what the band sees from the stage. Both iOS and Android users can get in on this. But it will cost you just over $12 USD.

