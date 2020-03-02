Seven-Foot David Bowie Statue Is Made Of Old DVDs

Now that the streaming era is here, what do you do with all your old DVDs? Well, one British man decided to use them to build a 7-foot tall statue inspired by his hero, David Bowie. Artist Andrew Vickers built his sculpture, named ‘Starman’, out of over 1,000 recycled DVD discs. Vickers says the idea behind his Bowie tribute is that the statue’s reflective surface “constantly changes its appearance”, just like Bowie did throughout his career.

