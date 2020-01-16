Single Featuring Chester Bennington Released By Former Band

Before taking his life in 2017, Chester Bennington had been planning for a reunion with his pre-Linkin Park band. While a live show never got to take place, Grey Daze has completed their work on modernizing their old songs, which were written in the 90s. The first single on the upcoming release, “What’s In The Eye,” features the late frontman on vocals. Speaking to Kerrang!, drummer Sean Dowdell calls the album “bittersweet” without Bennington around, but ultimately feels, “I think he’d be quite proud of what we did.”

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.