Siri Has Opinions On “What’s The Best My Chemical Romance Album”

Apparently, Siri is a music critic. Or just has some really strong preferences when it comes to My Chemical Romance. A Reddit user recently had a burning question for Apple’s smart assistant, wondering which was the best album by the New Jersey rockers. You and Siri would get along great if you chose Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, the now 15-year-old record that re-entered the charts back in March for the first time since 2005. According to another person on the site, The Black Parade was picked, so your mileage may vary if you give this query a shot.

