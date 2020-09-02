Six More Nine Inch Nails Members Will Enter Rock Hall Of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just added six more members to its Class of 2020 – all part of Nine Inch Nails.

When the Hall first announced that NIN would be inducted in this year’s class, founder and frontman Trent Reznor was the only person listed as an honoree.

Now, the Hall has added six current and former band members to the list, including Reznor’s longtime composing partner Atticus Ross and former drummer Chris Vrenna.

Trent pushed for this. He’s such an amazing guy! https://t.co/T2km94BbDv — Rayne (@lane_rayne) September 2, 2020

This year’s HOF class will be inducted Nov. 7th in a special that will air on HBO and HBO Max.

Should the Hall of Fame honor all band members past and present, or only a band’s most ‘classic’ lineup? Who should go into the Rock HOF in 2021?