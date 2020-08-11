Smash Mouth Singer Tells Sturgis Crowd Exactly What He Thinks About Coronavirus

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell didn’t waste any time telling a packed crowd at Sturgis how he felt. The band played the massive motorcycle rally in South Dakota on Sunday. “Now we’re all here together tonight. F*** that COVID s***.”

Smash Mouth was originally supposed to share the lineup with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. They backed out (go figure). Smash Mouth’s manager said they spent hours making sure they could pull off the event as “safely as possible.”

Some fans on Twitter weren’t very supportive.

The rock band Smash Mouth put on a performance for hundreds of people — many of whom were not wearing masks — over the weekend in South Dakota. https://t.co/B9KRs0jHTE — CNN (@CNN) August 11, 2020

One wrote, “Smash Mouth has lost all credibility with me.” Perhaps this person should really think about who he lent his credibility to before the pandemic began.

If you were scheduled to play Sturgis this year, would you still perform?