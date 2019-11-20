Music

Song Lyrics For New Coldplay Album Found In New Zealand Newspaper

Posted on

Perhaps Coldplay is working to keep smaller newspapers in circulation. The Brit rockers recently shared the tracklist to their upcoming album in the classifieds and now they’ve done it again. Everyday Life drops on Friday, but those in New Zealand who picked up Tuesday’s edition of the Otago Daily Times were treated to the record’s lyrics spread throughout the pages. Joking on Twitter, the band wrote, “There’s an excellent article on Buenos Aires’ nightlife next to the Eko lyrics on p17.” Coldplay’s label hasn’t revealed why the paper with a circulation of only 43,000 was chosen.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top