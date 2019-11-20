Song Lyrics For New Coldplay Album Found In New Zealand Newspaper

Perhaps Coldplay is working to keep smaller newspapers in circulation. The Brit rockers recently shared the tracklist to their upcoming album in the classifieds and now they’ve done it again. Everyday Life drops on Friday, but those in New Zealand who picked up Tuesday’s edition of the Otago Daily Times were treated to the record’s lyrics spread throughout the pages. Joking on Twitter, the band wrote, “There’s an excellent article on Buenos Aires’ nightlife next to the Eko lyrics on p17.” Coldplay’s label hasn’t revealed why the paper with a circulation of only 43,000 was chosen.

British musical giants Coldplay have chosen the Otago Daily Times of all the world's media outlets to reveal lyrics to their new album. https://t.co/1g4aAvb28D pic.twitter.com/v1PGK1nIU6 — ODT Online (@odtnews) November 19, 2019