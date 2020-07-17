Soundgarden Drop Countersuit Against Chris Cornell’s Widow

The surviving members of Soundgarden have dropped a lawsuit against Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky over a 2019 tribute concert. The two sides have been locked in an ugly legal dispute – last December, Vicky Cornell sued the band for unpaid royalties and the rights to several recordings made by her late husband before his death in 2017.

Soundgarden drop benefit concert claims made against Vicky Cornell: https://t.co/Ei20cukFdD pic.twitter.com/LZaNMEIVvC — metalhammer (@MetalHammer) July 17, 2020

In May, Soundgarden countersued over the 2019 tribute show I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell, claiming Vicky had kept the money for herself after promising it would go to charity. Now Soundgarden is dropping their counterclaim. Vicky Cornell’s lawyer says it’s because the band was presented with “undisputed facts” that the money was properly allocated.