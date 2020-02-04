Soundgarden Members Fire Back at Cornell’s Widow

TMZ says the surviving members of Soundgarden are firing back at Chris Cornell’s widow, who claims that unfinished tracks that the band had worked on belong to his estate. Vicky Cornell also claims that the band is withholding royalties that belong to the estate. The surviving members have filed court papers alleging that the unfinished tracks belong to the band and not exclusively to Cornell. They say previous interviews with Chris and the fact that the band was recording in the studio a month before Cornell died are proof that the recordings need to be in their hands. Guitarist Kim Thayil told Music Radar that the band has “asked nicely” to get their recordings back so they can release one more album as Soundgarden. There’s also some type of fight over producers; Soundgarden allegedly doesn’t want Cornell’s producer to work on any unfinished Soundgarden tracks.

