Soundgarden Sues Chris Cornell’s Widow Over Tribute Concert Money

An ugly legal battle is brewing between Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky Cornell and the surviving members of Soundgarden. This week, the band filed a countersuit against Cornell, accusing her of keeping money from a 2019 Chris Cornell tribute concert for herself rather than donating it to charity.

Cornell has already sued the rest of Soundgarden, claiming her family was owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid royalties.

