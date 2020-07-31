Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Says Working Musicians May No Longer Be Able To Release Music Only “Once Every Three To Four Years”

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is facing some criticism after comments he made about artists and their lazy work ethics.

According to Ek, it won’t be enough for artists to only make music every three to four years. “The artists today that are making it realize that it’s about creating a continuous engagement with their fans. It is about putting the work in, about the storytelling around the album, and about keeping a continuous dialogue with your fans.”

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek says working musicians can no longer release music only “once every three to four years.”https://t.co/svS0HPD5CA pic.twitter.com/xXe8uth0Ah — The FADER (@thefader) July 30, 2020

Ek says most artists are happy with the money they make from streaming, however, they only seem to talk about it in private and have no incentive to discuss it publicly.

Artists fired back at Ek’s comments with one artist named Malcolm Black tweeting, “Because famously artists who write/record/release/promote an album then tour it solidly for two years then go straight back into the studio to do another one then start the whole cycle all over again are just LAZY?”

Do you agree with Ek that artists must make more content more often? Do you think more content and music from your favorite artist would water them down?