Staind Working On First New Music In Ten Years

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis says the band is working on its first new music in years. Aaron Lewis broke the news during an appearance on Godsmack singer Sully Erna’s Hometown Sessions show, telling Erna he was “working on new Staind s***” and “toying with some creativity”. An all-acoustic Lewis solo album is also in the works. Staind’s last album was its self-titled 2011 LP. The band reunited last September for its first live show in five years.

