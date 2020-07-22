Stone Temple Pilots To Perform ‘Core’ Album On Livestream

“Stone Temple Pilots” (sorry, without Weiland, this isn’t STP to me) will be performing their iconic debut album Core for a special tickets-only livestream concert next week.
The Grammy-winning 1993 album includes STP classics like “Plush”, “Wicked Garden” and “Sex Type Thing”.
The show goes down next Friday, July 31st at 8pm EST on Nugs.tv. Virtual tickets are on sale for $9.99 – and ticket buyers will also get access to more STP live shows, including a 2011 show with the late Scott Weiland.
Can pay-per-view livestream concerts be a moneymaker for bands during the pandemic? Or should livestreams be free?
