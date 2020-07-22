Stone Temple Pilots To Perform ‘Core’ Album On Livestream

“Stone Temple Pilots” (sorry, without Weiland, this isn’t STP to me) will be performing their iconic debut album Core for a special tickets-only livestream concert next week.

The Grammy-winning 1993 album includes STP classics like “Plush”, “Wicked Garden” and “Sex Type Thing”.

Couch Tour Alert: Stone Temple Pilots (@STPBand) will perform their 1992 album 'Core' in its entirety for a livestream event on Fridayhttps://t.co/OttHaL4Rxr — JamBase (@JamBase) July 22, 2020

The show goes down next Friday, July 31st at 8pm EST on Nugs.tv. Virtual tickets are on sale for $9.99 – and ticket buyers will also get access to more STP live shows, including a 2011 show with the late Scott Weiland.

Can pay-per-view livestream concerts be a moneymaker for bands during the pandemic? Or should livestreams be free?