System fo a Down Will Tour in 2020

While it’s not the best news it does give U.S. fans hope; System of A Down have announced that they’re planning a European tour in 2020. The band posted the news on Facebook, saying the first show will see the band returning to Finland to the Provinnsi Festival in June. This gives fans a hope that the band may be plotting a series of dates in the United States. But, then again, we’re all waiting for a follow up to 2005’s Hypnotize. Rumored differences between frontman Serj Tankian and the rest of the band about the direction of a new album has allegedly put a stall on any new music.

