System of a Down Drummer Slams Bernie Sanders

John Dolmayan isn’t a fan of Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders. The System of a Down drummer took to Instagram, slamming Sanders, writing, “Childcare / free, healthcare / free, university/ free. F–k it, if everything’s going to be free and it’s all going to come from the rich anyway then why work at all?” Dolmayan continued, “Don’t believe the indoctrination, don’t believe Hollywood/ music elites, and don’t believe communism disguised as democratic socialism will do anything but strip you of your freedoms and make everyone equally destitute… It doesn’t work, it will not work, and it always leads to poverty for the working class. The same elites pushing this agenda will be well taken care of while the rest of the people starve.” Do you agree with Dolmayan?

In related news, it was announced today that Bernie Sanders will be visiting Salt Lake City for a pre-Super Tuesday stop at the Utah State Fairpark. According to KUTV, Channel 2, Democratic Presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders will host a rally at the Utah State Fairpark at 155 N 1000 W this coming Monday, March 2nd. Doors are set to open at 10 am with the event beginning at noon. You can RSVP on Sanders’ webpage here.