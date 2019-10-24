Taylor Hawkins Teases Foo Fighters 25th Anniversary Plans

Photo Credit: Corey O'Brien

Foo Fighters turn the big 2-5 next year. So will there be any plans to celebrate? Taylor Hawkins believes so. While speaking about his upcoming solo record, the drummer hinted to Kerrang!, “Well, it’s very possible. There’s a lot of talk.” “I can’t 100 percent spell it out for you for sure, because I’m always the last to know and I don’t want to give it away. But I would imagine there will be something made of the 25th year of the Foo Fighters, for sure. You know us, we never stop,” Hawkins told the music magazine. Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders’ next record, Get The Money, drops on November 8.

Sugarmedown music Taylor Hawkins teases Foo Fighters are planning big things for 25th anniversary alongside new… https://t.co/R7UPFkJlil pic.twitter.com/H9lePABHKZ — Sugarmedown (@Sugarmedown) October 24, 2019