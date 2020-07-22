Teachers Get A Big ‘Thank You’ from Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl admits he was a terrible student, but he definitely appreciates how hard teachers work. In a new video, the Foo Fighters frontman explains his deep admiration for teachers and school staff, especially as districts are navigating a pandemic.

“It takes a certain kind of person to devote their life to this difficult and often-thankless job…We should support and protect them like the national treasures they are.”

The video also includes a special shout out to his favorite teacher, his mom, who was a longtime public school teacher.