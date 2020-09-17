Thank Goodness Dave Grohl Hasn’t Followed Through On This

Photo: Corey O'Brien

Say it ain’t so.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl feels like quitting the band after every tour.

In the new documentary Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, he admits it’s kind of a running joke that he gets off the road and says “I’m never doing that again. That’s it. That’s the last time. Never ever again.”

"All my friends look at me and say, 'Bullshit. There's no way'"

But within a month, he’s writing songs and begging the guys to make another record.

The band was supposed to hit the road this year for their 25th anniversary ‘Van Tour’, but it’s postponed until next year because of the pandemic.

