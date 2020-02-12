The 1975 Say They’ll Only Play Music Festivals That Are Gender-Balanced

The 1975 are taking a stand for gender equality, vowing to only play music festivals with a balanced lineup of male and female acts. Frontman Matt Healy made his announcement after the lineup for this summer’s Reading & Leeds festival was criticized for 15 of the 18 acts being male. Healy promised that going forward The 1975 would only sign on to play festivals with a balanced lineup, and told The Guardian that “standing in the face of inequality, it’s our duty to put your money where your mouth is.”

