Music

The 1975 Say They’ll Only Play Music Festivals That Are Gender-Balanced

Posted on

The 1975 are taking a stand for gender equality, vowing to only play music festivals with a balanced lineup of male and female acts. Frontman Matt Healy made his announcement after the lineup for this summer’s Reading & Leeds festival was criticized for 15 of the 18 acts being male. Healy promised that going forward The 1975 would only sign on to play festivals with a balanced lineup, and told The Guardian that “standing in the face of inequality, it’s our duty to put your money where your mouth is.”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top