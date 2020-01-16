The 1975 Share “Me and You Together”

Today, 1975 unveiled plans for an extensive North American tour and shared “Me & You Together Song” – the new song from “Notes On A Conditional Form.” Named as one of the 2020s most anticipated albums by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and Vulture, “Notes On A Conditional Form” will be released on April 24th.

I cant remember when we met because she didn’t have her top on

I improvised a little bit, she said my references were ‘spot on’ ‘Can I take you for a drink?’

She said “Oh god, I’ll have to think. Because we’re mates, it doesn’t feel right!?”

And I said “it’s cool” and “I was messing” but its true

Yeah its you, you’re the one that makes me feel right I’ve been in love with her for ages

And I cant seem to get it right

I fell in love with her in stages, my whole life I had a dream where we had kids – you would cook, I’d do the nappies

We went to ‘Winter Wonderland’ and it was shit but we were happy I’m sorry that I’m kinda queer, it’s not as weird as it appears

It’s cos my body doesn’t stop me Oh it’s ok, lots of people think I’m gay – but we’re friends, so it’s cool, why would it not be? I’ve been in love with her for ages

And I cant seem to get it right

I fell in love with her in stages

My whole life There’s been no way for me to say that I felt a certain way, in stages

Oh I think our story needs more pages cos..

I’ve been in love with her for ages (Yeah it’s true, it cant be her, it must be you) I’ve been in love with YOU for ages (Yeah it’s you)

The tour will kick off on April 27 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, TX. Sadly, there’s no Salt Lake date scheduled but if that changes, we’ll let you know. The run will include shows at The Forum in Los Angeles (May 7), Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO (May 11) and New York City’s Madison Square Garden (May 26). Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will support on most dates. The 1975 will also be performing at numerous 2020 festivals, including Bonnaroo. See below for the full list of tour dates if you feel like a road trip.

If you do want to travel to catch them, the pre-order for pre-sale ticket access is available now at The1975.com and will run through Thursday, January 23, at 10:00 PM local time. Fans will receive a unique code granting them first access to the best seats and General Admission tickets via the artist ticket pre-sale, which runs from Wednesday, January 22, 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, January 23, 10:00 PM local time at The1975.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24, at 9:00 AM local time.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change, protect biodiversity, empower communities and restore our planet. Their aim is to reforest the planet, one tree at a time.

Fans who pre-order “Notes On A Conditional Form” will instantly receive “Me & You Together Song” plus the opening track – “The 1975,” which features a Greta Thunberg monologue – and the singles “People” and “Frail State of Mind.” Placing “People” on its list of “The 100 Best Songs of 2019,” Pitchfork said, “The song is both a wake-up call and an admission of defeat—a balls-out strut to be played for the indifferent masses as the world burns.”

The 1975 Spring 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 27 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)

May 2 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

May 3 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

May 5 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum +

May 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre +

May 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 13 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

May 16 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

May 18 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

May 19 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

May 21 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

May 23 Washington, DC The Anthem

May 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

May 29 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

June 2 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

June 3 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 5 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

June 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

June 9 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 11 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center *

June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +

Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *

Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +