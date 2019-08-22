The 1975 Share “People”

Your thoughts of a Joy Division-like song will be flipped pretty quickly. Your notion of a song full of politically-charged lyrics with a nice rhythm or melody won’t last long either. There’s little sentimentality to speak of either. Here, you’re going to find a different voice from The 1975.
Their next album “Notes on a Conditional Form” won’t be out until February 21st of next year and I have no doubt that The 1975 will slowly feed us tracks from it during the wait, but for now, there is enough going on with “People” to keep you intrigued.
