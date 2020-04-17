The Best Rock Albums Of 2020 So Far

Want to check out some new records while self-isolating and socially distancing? Say no more; Louder Sound has put out their picks of 2020’s best rock albums so far. New ones from AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses never materialized, but we did get Ordinary Man from Ozzy Osbourne, his first studio LP in a decade. Pearl Jam made fans wait seven years for “Gigaton”, but it was worth it, with the Seattle rockers remaining “reliably the same.” Green Day takes their music in a new direction on “Father Of All…” while Stone Temple Pilots delivers something very different with “Perdida.”

2020 is the year that rock keeps rolling, whatever the world throws at it: here are the best albums of the year so far. https://t.co/98ZyRBeXmg — Classic Rock Magazine (@ClassicRockMag) April 17, 2020

Which albums are you jamming out with right now? Which would you put on your 2020 top picks list?