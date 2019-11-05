The Black Crowes Might Be Reuniting

The Black Crowes last took the stage in 2013, but it looks like they’ll be back in the new year. Billboards featuring the band’s new logo have popped up in Milwaukee and New Jersey, after first appearing on their social media last week. Drummer Steve Gorman hinted at a reunion recently, noting in an interview, “I’ve been told by people involved that it’s happening,” while admitting he hasn’t spoken to either of the Robinson brothers. Meanwhile, The Crowes former manager, Pete Angelus, told The Wall Street Journal that he’s heard the band made a deal with Live Nation for a comeback tour in 2020.

Driving east on 264 in Norfolk this morning, the Black Crows logo was on a digital billboard. No words, just as in this article from a few days ago, so I expect we'll see the Brothers Robinson around soon. https://t.co/ewY0rZyIKD — Brian Colligan (@briancolligan) November 1, 2019