The Internet Hates Puddle Of Mudd’s Nirvana Cover

The internet has finally found something it can agree on – hating Puddle of Mudd’s cover of Nirvana’s “About A Girl”. The band performed the acoustic cover back in January for SiriusXM’s Octane channel. No one paid it much attention at the time, but for some reason it’s gone viral in the last few days, with more than 700,000 views and the ‘dislikes’ outnumbering the ‘likes’ 10-to-1. Fans are mostly focused on lead singer Wes Scantlin’s strained Kurt Cobain impression. One YouTube commenter wrote, “I think I know what a human male giving birth would sound like now.”

