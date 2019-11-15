The Killers Announce New Album, 2020 Stadium Tour

The Killers are returning in a big way in 2020, announcing a new album and a UK stadium tour for next year. The band’s sixth album, Imploding The Mirage, will be out in spring of 2020, followed by a summer stadium tour with Blossoms and Manic Street Preachers. Imploding The Mirage will be the Killers’ first release since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. As for when we’ll hear some tunes? The band promises “future musical teasing imminent.”

