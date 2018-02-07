The Killers Concert Review

The Killers performed last night at Vivint Smart Home Arena and it was spectacular! Brandon Flowers strutted onstage and owned the audience immediately. It was everything you wanted from an amazing show, including an impressive stage, complete with confetti cannons. The set-list included all of their past hits and a few great tracks from their new album. Brandon Flowers even told stories about growing up in Nephi, Utah, and joked that if you were to have told him in his Junior Jazz days that he’d be performing in the “Delta Center,” he would have thought he’d become the next Karl Malone. But he said that he was happy to be in that building playing songs instead.

Midway through the set, he mentioned that he had the flu, and that he was trying his best. You wouldn’t have suspected he was sick, though; he didn’t lack any energy. Flowers played bits of songs on his keyboards, and even played bass guitar on one song. The highlight of the show was when he invited a fan onto the stage to play keyboards on “A Dustland Fairytale.” Flowers chuckled as he announced the fan’s name. “This is Eli from Kaysville.” The fan, Eli Peel, nailed it!

(The now-famous “Eli from Kaysville” after playing a song with The Killers.)

Fortunately, Brandon Flowers is a Utah resident, and I hope he went straight home after the show to deal with the flu. This was my first time seeing The Killers, and I loved it!