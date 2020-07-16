The Killers Finally Announce a Date for “Imploding the Mirage”

After invoking takes-backsies in May, we have had no idea when “Imploding the Mirage” would be released from The Killers. Citing the coronavirus, the band postponed the album indefinitely. The consolidation prize was “My Own Soul’s Warning” that the band released about a month ago. Today they released the actual music video for that song and announced “Imploding the Mirage” will be released on August 21st, their first album in 3 years following 2017’s “Wonderful Wonderful.”

“Imploding the Mirage” was recorded in L.A., Las Vegas, and Park City (whoo hoo!). In an Instagram post announcing the date, The Killer wrote, “COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars.” Does this mean the pandemic is over?