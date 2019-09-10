The Most Valuable Records In The World

You might want to take a look through your old record collection; you could be sitting on some really valuable vinyl. Thanks to the combined efforts of Ian Shirley, who edits Record Collector’s Rare Record Price Guide and the people at Noble Oak, 50 previously commercially available albums made the list of most valuable records worldwide. Got a copy of Sex Pistols’ God Save The Queen? That LP is worth over $12,000 because it was pulled from circulation. Elvis Presley’s debut 78rpm single “That’s All Right” will fetch $8,600.

Paul McCartney owns the rarest of them all: the only existing copy of his pre-Beatles group The Quarrymen performing “That’ll Be The Day” and “In Spite Of All The Danger,” which is worth nearly $250,000.

