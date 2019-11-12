The Offspring Says New Music’s Coming in 2020

The Offspring haven’t released a new album since 2012’s Days Go By but the band told fans through their Facebook page that a new album is coming in 2020. Dying Scene says the upcoming release is produced by Bob Rock, who produced Metallica’s black album and may not feature bassist Greg K. Greg sued his bandmates last year over trademark and partnership rights to the band’s name. The Offspring are currently on the road in Canada with Sum 41, but you can catch a special acoustic performance at the X96 Toyota Nightmare Before Xmas on December 3rd. Tickets are on sale now at Smith’s Tix.

