Green Day has a huge catalog of crowd-pleasing hits to play at their concerts. But there’s one song you’ll never hear the band attempt live. Recently, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was asked by some of his Instagram followers why they never play 1995’s “Panic Song” live. His response? “It’s too hard and I’m too lazy.” So there you have it.

