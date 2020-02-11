The Strokes Announce New Album At Bernie Sanders Rally

The Strokes took the stage in support of Bernie Sanders on Monday night and broke some big news to the New Hampshire rally crowd. In addition to debuting a music video for “At the Door” and breaking out a brand new song titled “Bad Decisions,” the New York City rockers announced the release date for their follow-up to 2013’s “Comedown Machine.” “Album’s coming out April 10,” said frontman Julian Casablancas. According to Pitchfork, it will likely be called “The New Abnormal.” Several bands have held recent concerts for the Vermont Senator in his bid for the White House, including Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend.

