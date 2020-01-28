The Strokes Announces North American Concerts

Fresh off playing Brooklyn on New Year’s Eve, The Strokes are heading out across North and South America and Europe. Kicking the tour off on March 5th, they’ll play Vancouver with Alvvays, then hit Seattle together, with King Princess added to the mix in Los Angeles. They’ll make a few Lollapaloza stops in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil then hit up Miami’s III Points and the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta this May before jetting across the pond. Tickets for the general public are on sale Friday at 10 am for LA and 12 noon for Vancouver and Seattle. Perhaps the band’s first new album in seven years will be ready by then. Frontman Julian Casablancas told the Barclays Center crowd the record would be coming out “soon.”

Sadly, Salt Lake isn’t on this particular tour.

