The Walkman And Cassette Tapes Are Making A Comeback

With the rebirth of vinyl, one company is banking on listeners returning to another vintage form of music consumption. A European company is manufacturing cassettes with a few improvements made to the tape formulations under the brand Recording The Masters. Jean-Luc Renou, the CEO of Mulann group, sees analog listening like a fireplace, noting that people occasionally want to “experience something different.” Renou has released a portable cassette player called Le Walkman for $76, which features some modern-day amenities like Bluetooth and the ability to be recharged.

