These Albums Turn 20 in 2020

Kerrang, whether intentionally or not, may make some of you feel old with their list of rock and metal albums that turn 20 years old this year. Rage Against The Machine’s Renegades featured covers of songs from MC5 and Cypress Hill but was the last album the four recorded before vocalist Zach de la Rocha left the band. They’re currently reunited and plan to headline Coachella this year. White Pony from Deftones, as well as Green Day’s Warning both turn 20 this year, too.

20 classic albums that are 20 years old in 2020. https://t.co/wZB1NlhkUu pic.twitter.com/lPE7nivg6F — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) January 7, 2020

Let’s not forget about Limp Bizkit’s third album titled Chocolate Starfish and The Hot Dog Flavored Water, which sold over 1 million copies in the U.S. but also turned Fred Durst into a caricature of himself. In what would be their final full-length album Pantera released Reinventing The Steel in 2000. The band would never reunite after the on-stage murder of guitarist Dimebag Darrell and the 2018 death of his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul.