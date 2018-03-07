This Week’s New Music On X96

We found some cool new tracks that you’ll be hearing on X96!

First is a new track from Robert Delong. He got some help from K. Flay on the new song “Favorite Color Is Blue.”

MGMT is back with a new album and song. You might remember them from a few years ago with the song “Kids.” The new song is called “Me And Michael” and we think it sounds like it belongs in a 1980’s John Hughes movie. Their new album Little Dark Age is available now!

Jack White has another new song, and this one sounds like a cross between Rage Against The Machine and White Stripes. Check out “Over And Over And Over.”